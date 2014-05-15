Protests over mine disaster
Protesters turn over a vehicle belonging to the Kadikoy municipality during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, adviser to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014....more
Police use water cannons against protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Izmir May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Can Mehmethanoglu/KODA Collective
A protester holds a sign that reads, "It is a murder not an accident" during a demonstration to blame the ruling Ak Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. Around a thousand people from various trade...more
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Plainclothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester fires firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police run away from the flames of a fire bomb thrown by protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. The sign reads, "Our sadness is the seed of...more
Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police fire plastic paintball gun pellets to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Riot police fire tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Riot police use tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Can Erok
Riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester writes "murderer" with piece of coal on the ground as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. The banner reads as "Government has to resign, what...more
Protesters block a road as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
