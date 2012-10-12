Protests sparked in Egypt
A protester gestures in front of a burning Muslim Brotherhood bus during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. The health ministry said at least 12 people were wounded as protesters showered each other with stones, after Mursi supporters tore down a podium from which anti-Brotherhood chants were being orchestrated. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
A protester gestures in front of a burning Muslim Brotherhood bus during clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. The health ministry said at least 12 people were wounded as protesters showered each other with stones, after Mursi supporters tore down a podium from which anti-Brotherhood chants were being orchestrated. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A fire man extinguishes a burning Muslim Brotherhood bus during clashes between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A fire man extinguishes a burning Muslim Brotherhood bus during clashes between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters try to prevent a fire engine from reaching Tahrir square during clashes between opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters try to prevent a fire engine from reaching Tahrir square during clashes between opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator throws stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator throws stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator prepares to throw stones as another falls on the ground injured during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. Opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clashed in Cairo on Friday in the first street violence between rival factions since the...more
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator prepares to throw stones as another falls on the ground injured during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. Opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clashed in Cairo on Friday in the first street violence between rival factions since the Islamist leader took office. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman protestor hits another during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman protestor hits another during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi punches an anti-Brotherhood protester at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi punches an anti-Brotherhood protester at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has his bleeding head cleaned during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has his bleeding head cleaned during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi treats a head injury during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi treats a head injury during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator covers a bloody nose during clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, and anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator covers a bloody nose during clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, and anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator throws stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator throws stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi beats an anti-Brotherhood demonstrator with a stick during clashes at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi beats an anti-Brotherhood demonstrator with a stick during clashes at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator shields himself from stone-throwers during clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, and anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A demonstrator shields himself from stone-throwers during clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, and anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters cheer during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters cheer during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators tackle a Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators tackle a Muslim Brotherhood member and supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptians carry a wounded Muslim Brotherhood opponent during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo,October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptians carry a wounded Muslim Brotherhood opponent during clashes between supporters and opponents of the Muslim Brotherhood and President Mohamed Mursi in Tahrir square in Cairo,October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A general view is seen of protesters demonstrating in Tahrir Square in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A general view is seen of protesters demonstrating in Tahrir Square in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi falls during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi falls during clashes with anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator prepares to throw stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Muslim Brotherhood demonstrator prepares to throw stones during clashes with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi tear down a stage set up by anti-Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi tear down a stage set up by anti-Brotherhood demonstrators at Tahrir Square, the focal point of the Egyptian uprising, in Cairo October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany