Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 12:40pm GMT

Psychedelic space

A close-up of loops in a magnetic active region of the sun in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2007
The burn scar from the Black Forest fire in Colorado Springs, in a June 2013 false color image. Patches of unburned forest are bright red. Unburned grasslands are pink. The darkest gray and black areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2013
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
A false color image shows Hemispheric color differences on Saturn's moon Rhea. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. In this image, the left half of the visible disk of Rhea faces in the direction of Rhea's orbital motion around Saturn, while the right side faces the trailing direction. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 21, 2010
A false color image of the city of Ishinomaki, in northern Japan, August 2008. Water is dark blue, plant-covered land is red, exposed earth is tan, and the city is silver. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
A false color image of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops, giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the sun REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A false color image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2011
A false-color image of a Guatemalan "bajo", or a broad, lowland area often partially submerged during the rainy season. The yellowish areas, which denote discolorations of the dense forest canopy, pinpoint ancient Maya building sites. A REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2008
A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in contrast with areas where flecks of light brown indicate some burning. The darkest brown areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. The bright red patches of vegetation near Colorado Springs are golf courses, parks, or other irrigated land. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A false color image of Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant and its surroundings in November 2008, a month before an earthen wall gave way and buried some 300 acres in sludge. In this image, water appears blue and vegetation appears green. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2009
The planet Saturn's moon Iapetus in a false color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2007
Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, is pictured erupting in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A false-color composite image constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Leicester

Reuters / Friday, September 24, 2010
A false color image capturing a Martian avalanche, or debris fall, in Mars North Polar region. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2008
A false color image of the Santa Lucia Range Mountains near Big Sur, California, June 2008. Smoke from the Big Sur fire is visible. Vegetation is red, naturally bare ground is tan, burned ground is charcoal colored, and smoke is light blue. Clouds over the Pacific Ocean to the southwest are bright bluish white. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 03, 2008
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A false color image of the frozen Great Lakes, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
The planet Mercury in a false color image enhancing the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
