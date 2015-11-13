Psychedelic space

A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in...more

A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in contrast with areas where flecks of light brown indicate some burning. The darkest brown areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. The bright red patches of vegetation near Colorado Springs are golf courses, parks, or other irrigated land. REUTERS/NASA

