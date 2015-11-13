Psychedelic space
A close-up of loops in a magnetic active region of the sun in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA
The burn scar from the Black Forest fire in Colorado Springs, in a June 2013 false color image. Patches of unburned forest are bright red. Unburned grasslands are pink. The darkest gray and black areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads,...more
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun. REUTERS/NASA
A false color image shows Hemispheric color differences on Saturn's moon Rhea. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. In this image, the left half of the visible disk of Rhea faces in the direction of Rhea's orbital...more
A false color image of the city of Ishinomaki, in northern Japan, August 2008. Water is dark blue, plant-covered land is red, exposed earth is tan, and the city is silver. REUTERS/NASA
A false color image of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops, giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the sun REUTERS/NASA
A false color image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. REUTERS/NASA
A false-color image of a Guatemalan "bajo", or a broad, lowland area often partially submerged during the rainy season. The yellowish areas, which denote discolorations of the dense forest canopy, pinpoint ancient Maya building sites. A ...more
A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in...more
A false color image of Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant and its surroundings in November 2008, a month before an earthen wall gave way and buried some 300 acres in sludge. In this image, water appears blue and vegetation appears green....more
The planet Saturn's moon Iapetus in a false color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, is pictured erupting in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA
A false-color composite image constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University...more
A false color image capturing a Martian avalanche, or debris fall, in Mars North Polar region. REUTERS/NASA
A false color image of the Santa Lucia Range Mountains near Big Sur, California, June 2008. Smoke from the Big Sur fire is visible. Vegetation is red, naturally bare ground is tan, burned ground is charcoal colored, and smoke is light blue. Clouds...more
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions. REUTERS/NASA
A false color image of the frozen Great Lakes, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA
The planet Mercury in a false color image enhancing the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA
Next Slideshows
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Star Wars-themed plane
Japan's All Nippon Airways turns a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
Plight of the orangutan
A look at the plight of the orangutan, an endangered species native to Sumatra and Borneo.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.