" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Psy's Gangnam style

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
3 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in...more

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
6 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
7 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
8 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
10 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
12 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Close
13 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
14 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
15 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
20 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
21 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Close
22 / 23
Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
23 / 23

Psy's Gangnam style

Psy's Gangnam style Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Elle women

Elle women
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »