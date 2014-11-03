Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, laughs as he jokes with fireman Barry Rogers on the footplate of a locomotive at Lakeside Station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

