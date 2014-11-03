Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 1:05pm GMT

Puffing Billy

Puffing Billy steam locomotive 6A is reversed into the engine shed for the night at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam locomotive 6A is reversed into the engine shed for the night at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam locomotive 6A is reversed into the engine shed for the night at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, climbs down from his locomotive in the morning light during an inspection before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, climbs down from his locomotive in the morning light during an inspection before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, climbs down from his locomotive in the morning light during an inspection before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, looks at the roster of steam locomotives and the initials of their assigned drivers before operating his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, looks at the roster of steam locomotives and the initials of their assigned drivers before operating his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. In the picturesque Dandenong...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, looks at the roster of steam locomotives and the initials of their assigned drivers before operating his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, checks the running gear in the inspection pit under locomotive 6A at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, checks the running gear in the inspection pit under locomotive 6A at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, checks the running gear in the inspection pit under locomotive 6A at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 24
Puffing Billy steam locomotive 7A runs in the yard as seen from a workers' break room at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam locomotive 7A runs in the yard as seen from a workers' break room at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam locomotive 7A runs in the yard as seen from a workers' break room at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 24
Puffing Billy railway workers carry a wheelbarrow full of ash after cleaning out the smokebox of locomotive 6A at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy railway workers carry a wheelbarrow full of ash after cleaning out the smokebox of locomotive 6A at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy railway workers carry a wheelbarrow full of ash after cleaning out the smokebox of locomotive 6A at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 24
Puffing Billy trainee fireman Winston Martin lights a fire to put into the firebox of a steam locomotive, part of the four-hour-long process to prepare the engine, at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy trainee fireman Winston Martin lights a fire to put into the firebox of a steam locomotive, part of the four-hour-long process to prepare the engine, at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy trainee fireman Winston Martin lights a fire to put into the firebox of a steam locomotive, part of the four-hour-long process to prepare the engine, at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, tops up the oil in a displacement lubricator in the cab of locomotive 12A as he prepares the engine for service at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, tops up the oil in a displacement lubricator in the cab of locomotive 12A as he prepares the engine for service at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, tops up the oil in a displacement lubricator in the cab of locomotive 12A as he prepares the engine for service at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, wipes down locomotive 12A as it gets up to steam before running his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, wipes down locomotive 12A as it gets up to steam before running his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, wipes down locomotive 12A as it gets up to steam before running his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, is partially reflected in the paint finish of his locomotive before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, is partially reflected in the paint finish of his locomotive before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, is partially reflected in the paint finish of his locomotive before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 24
Staff at the Puffing Billy railway station of Lakeside put out a sign for the next arriving train as locomotive 14A is watered on the platform near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Staff at the Puffing Billy railway station of Lakeside put out a sign for the next arriving train as locomotive 14A is watered on the platform near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Staff at the Puffing Billy railway station of Lakeside put out a sign for the next arriving train as locomotive 14A is watered on the platform near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, wipes down locomotive 12A in the shed before hauling a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, wipes down locomotive 12A in the shed before hauling a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, wipes down locomotive 12A in the shed before hauling a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, shovels a load of coal into the firebox of locomotive 12A hauling a train of passengers near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, shovels a load of coal into the firebox of locomotive 12A hauling a train of passengers near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, shovels a load of coal into the firebox of locomotive 12A hauling a train of passengers near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 24
Gary Pallister cleans grime off his hands after a day's work on the Puffing Billy Railway at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Gary Pallister cleans grime off his hands after a day's work on the Puffing Billy Railway at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Gary Pallister cleans grime off his hands after a day's work on the Puffing Billy Railway at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 24
Tourists take a "selfie" picture in front of Puffing Billy steam engine 6A during a water stop at Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TRAVEL) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Tourists take a "selfie" picture in front of Puffing Billy steam engine 6A during a water stop at Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Tourists take a "selfie" picture in front of Puffing Billy steam engine 6A during a water stop at Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TRAVEL) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
15 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, laughs as he jokes with fireman Barry Rogers on the footplate of a locomotive at Lakeside Station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, laughs as he jokes with fireman Barry Rogers on the footplate of a locomotive at Lakeside Station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, laughs as he jokes with fireman Barry Rogers on the footplate of a locomotive at Lakeside Station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
16 / 24
Puffing Billy railway guard Dom Franssen blows a whistle and holds up a flag signalling a train to depart Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy railway guard Dom Franssen blows a whistle and holds up a flag signalling a train to depart Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy railway guard Dom Franssen blows a whistle and holds up a flag signalling a train to depart Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
17 / 24
Puffing Billy steam railway guard Emma Pallister leans on the levers used to switch tracks as steam engine 12A passes by at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam railway guard Emma Pallister leans on the levers used to switch tracks as steam engine 12A passes by at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam railway guard Emma Pallister leans on the levers used to switch tracks as steam engine 12A passes by at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
18 / 24
A Puffing Billy steam train hauled by locomotive 14A crosses the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

A Puffing Billy steam train hauled by locomotive 14A crosses the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A Puffing Billy steam train hauled by locomotive 14A crosses the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
19 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
20 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle from Lakeside to Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle from Lakeside to Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle from Lakeside to Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
21 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, makes notes on the performance and problems of locomotive 6A in a daily log book following a day's work at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, makes notes on the performance and problems of locomotive 6A in a daily log book following a day's work at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, makes notes on the performance and problems of locomotive 6A in a daily log book following a day's work at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
22 / 24
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, washes locomotive 12A in the shed after hauling a train to Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'

Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, washes locomotive 12A in the shed after hauling a train to Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world...more

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, washes locomotive 12A in the shed after hauling a train to Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted most steam trains onto the sidings of history. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution remain very much alive. In the picturesque Dandenong Ranges on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne, Puffing Billy is Australia's last steam engine railway. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'THE CHARM OF NARROW GAUGE FROM 1900'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'DANDENONG'
Close
23 / 24
An engineer works inside the smokebox of a steam engine undergoing an overhaul in the Puffing Billy workshops at Belgrave Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An engineer works inside the smokebox of a steam engine undergoing an overhaul in the Puffing Billy workshops at Belgrave Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
An engineer works inside the smokebox of a steam engine undergoing an overhaul in the Puffing Billy workshops at Belgrave Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Next Slideshows

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

31 Oct 2014
Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire

30 Oct 2014
The world in a city

The world in a city

Los Angeles is a culturally thriving city and one of the most ethnically diverse in the United States.

30 Oct 2014
Prayers to the sun

Prayers to the sun

Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.

29 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures