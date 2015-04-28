Pulled from the rubble

Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a...more

Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a seven-story building when the quake struck. The top floors were intact and the teams drilled down to him after he shouted for help and responded to questions in Nepali. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

