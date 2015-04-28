Pulled from the rubble
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he...more
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu,...more
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a...more
Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Fate of the Bali Nine
Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, members of the so-called Bali Nine drug trafficking group, have been executed in Indonesia.
Search and rescue in Nepal
The relief effort after a devastating earthquake struck in Nepal.
Funeral for Freddie Gray
Mourners line up for the funeral of the 25-year-old Baltimore man who died in police custody.
Chile's cities of ash
The Calbuco volcano has spewed 210 million tonnes of ash coating nearby towns and prompting the evacuation of more than 6,500 locals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.