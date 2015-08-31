Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 1:40pm BST

Pumping iron with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
1 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
2 / 10
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
3 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
4 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
5 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
6 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
7 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
8 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
9 / 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Remembering Katrina

Remembering Katrina

Next Slideshows

Remembering Katrina

Remembering Katrina

Brass bands and presidential visits mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

30 Aug 2015
I am fleeing my home, Syria

I am fleeing my home, Syria

For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.

29 Aug 2015
Scuffle in the West Bank

Scuffle in the West Bank

Palestinians fight with an Israeli soldier while he detains a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in Nabi Saleh.

29 Aug 2015
Detained at the border

Detained at the border

The dramatic moment when a Syrian migrant family is detained after crossing the barbed wire into Hungary.

29 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures