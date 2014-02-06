Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2014 | 2:25pm GMT

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

<p>Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage...more

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 17
<p>Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 17
<p>Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 17
<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 17
<p>Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 17
<p>Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 17
<p>Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 17
<p>Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 17
<p>Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 17
<p>Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 17
<p>Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 17
<p>Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 17
<p>Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 17
<p>Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 17
<p>Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
15 / 17
<p>Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 17
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Next Slideshows

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

05 Feb 2014
'Monuments Men' premiere

'Monuments Men' premiere

The cast of "The Monuments Men" celebrate at the film premiere in New York.

05 Feb 2014
Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman

Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman

The scene outside the late actor's New York apartment.

04 Feb 2014
Super Bowl halftime

Super Bowl halftime

Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.

03 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures