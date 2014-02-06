Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri