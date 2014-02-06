Pussy Riot in Brooklyn
Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage...more
Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna (L) introduces Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna speaks before introducing Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more
Maria Alyokhina, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina stand during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speaks during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Yoko Ono performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Musician Bob Geldof performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Colbie Caillat performs during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debbie Harry of Blondie performs during the Amnesty International benefit concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Susan Sarandon bows during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Irish singer Bob Geldof attends a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, listens during a news conference before the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more
