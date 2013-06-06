Edition:
Putin and his wife split

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila attend a service, conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, to mark the start of his term as Russia's new president at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p> Valdimir Putin stands with his wife Lyudmila after arriving to vote in a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila (C) talk to a census-taker as they participate in a nationwide population count at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 16, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila walk to a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Pool</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential elections at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila take part in the presidential election at a polling station in Moscow March 2, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin dines with his wife Lyudmila in St. Petersburg December 22, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin toasts with his wife Lyudmila as they visit a restaurant in Moscow after voting in elections December 2, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive for an official dinner in Hohen Luckow June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila hold candles during the funeral ceremony of former President Boris Yeltsin in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN</p>

<p>(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President George Bush and Putin's wife Lyudmila attend the burial ceremony of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow April 25, 2007. REUTERS/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila Putina greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside the Peterhof palace before a social dinner at the start of the G8 Summit in St Petersburg, Russia, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>France's President Jacques Chirac (L) flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Vladimir Putin while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila speak to then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his wife Doris Schroeder-Koepf as they arrive for the military parade in Moscow, May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila arrive at a polling station in Moscow, March 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila approach the polling station in Moscow, December 7, 2003. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev</p>

<p>(L-R) Then First Lady Laura Bush, then President George W. Bush,Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Putina chat prior to the Water and Music Show at the Peterhof Palace outside St.Petersburg May 31, 2003. REUTERS/POOL/Mladen Antonov</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin waves to supporters with his wife Lyudmila as he leaves the village of Saint Emilion after a visit to southwestern France, February 12, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila cross themselves during Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, early April 15, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Vladimir Putin comforts Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak during a farewell ceremony in Tavrichesky Palace February 24. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

