Putin and the G7
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of a G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) arrives for a group photo with (L-R) European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S....more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) sits with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the second Plenary Session of the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of a G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair (L-R) sit in an over-sized beach chair during the G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, June 7, 2007....more
U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin sit in an electric micro-car before the official start of the G8 summit outside of St Petersburg July 15, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/Presidential Press Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes his earphone during a news conference in Heiligendamm, Germany, June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and U.S. President George W. Bush shake hands before the G8 Summit session in St. Petersburg July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife Lyudmila before an official G8 dinner in Heiligendamm, Germany, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) drives U.S. President George W. Bush (from L-R), Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Secretary of Russia's Security Council Igor Ivanov in an electric micro-car at the site of the G8 summit outside of St...more
U.S. President George W. Bush (R) talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 summit meeting in St. Petersburg July 17, 2006. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretaryov/Pool
French President Nicolas Sarkozy speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) before a bilateral meeting on the second day of the G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
U.S. President George W. Bush offers his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G8 summit on Sea Island, Georgia, June 8, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) chats with Cherie Blair as Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair watches in front of the Peterhof Palace outside St. Petersburg July 15, 2006 before a dinner for the G8 leaders. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
British Prime Minister Tony Blair strokes Conny the dog as he arrives with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) for talks at the official residence Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, June 13, 2005. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
Russian President Vladimir Putin checks his watch as he stands with U.S. President George W. Bush during the G8 summit on Sea Island, Georgia, June 8, 2004. REUTERS
European Commission President Romano Prodi (R) confers with Russian President Vladimir Putin as new Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawar looks on, during a group photo G8 Summit participants in Sea Island, Georgia June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
Russian President Vladimir Putin drinks during a news conference at the end of the G8 summit in Gleneagles, Scotland, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
G8 leaders pose for a group photo at the end of the G8 summit in Gleneagles, Scotland, July 8, 2005. Front row L to R: U.S. President George W. Bush, French President Jacques Chirac, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Russian President Vladimir...more
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting in St. Petersburg, on the eve of the G8 summit, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin joke as British Prime Minister Tony Blair (L) and French President Jacques Chirac listen on the terrace of Royal Parc Hotel in Evian, June 2, 2003. REUTERS/Andreas Altwein more
