Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Andrei Terlikov, the head of the Ural Transport Machine Building Design Bureau, as they inspect Russian infantry fighting vehicles with the Armata Universal Combat Platform and a T-14 Armata main battle tank at the Uralvagonzavod factory in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Vladimir Putin (5th R), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Vladimir Putin poses for a selfie with members of the youth military patriotic club "Vympel" (The Pennant) during a flower-laying ceremony at a monument of Minin and Pozharsky, the leaders of a liberation struggle against foreign invaders in 1612, on National Unity Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Vladimir Putin joins soldiers in their canteen during a visit to a military base in the Moscow region February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2012
Vladimir Putin (centre R-L), Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko visit Russian Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Vladimir Putin stands with a gun at a shooting gallery of the new GRU military intelligence headquarters building as he visits it in Moscow November 8, 2006. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2006
Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars to observe troops in action during a training exercise named Kavkaz 2012 in Krasnodar region September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attend a welcoming ceremony on-board guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Vladimir Putin walks with a rifle in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a Sukhoi-27 fighter jet at an airport near the Chechen regional capital Grozny March 20, 2000. REUTERS/TV still

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Vladimir Putin takes part in celebrations for Navy Day in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Vladimir Putin talks to servicemen during a training exercise at the Donguz testing range in Orenburg region, Russia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Vladimir Putin observes troops in action during a training exercise named Kavkaz 2012 in the Krasnodar region September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
Vladimir Putin signs autographs for Russian soldiers in Gudermes, east of Grozny, during the conflict in Chechnya, January 1, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2nd R) talk on the deck of guided missile cruiser Moskva at the Black Sea port of Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2014
Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Vladimir Putin looks at a model of the Tupolev TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, that was presented to him on his arrival in Olenegorsk, Russia, August 16, 2005. Putin flew in the Tupolev TU-160 bomber and took part in the launch of cruise missiles in the Arctic north. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Vladimir Putin takes aim with a model assault rifle at an electronic shooting range during his visit to a research facility of national railway company "Russian Railways" in Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
