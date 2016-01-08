Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 6:25pm GMT

Putin, judo sensei

Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Close
1 / 11
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Close
2 / 11
Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Close
3 / 11
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Close
4 / 11
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
5 / 11
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
6 / 11
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
7 / 11
Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File

Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 11
Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File

Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File
Close
9 / 11
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2009
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
10 / 11
Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 23, 2010
Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
At the Korean DMZ

At the Korean DMZ

Next Slideshows

At the Korean DMZ

At the Korean DMZ

Loudspeaker, checkpoints, surveillance and military drills at the border between North and South Korea.

08 Jan 2016
Rogue Jewish settlers

Rogue Jewish settlers

Inside an authorized West Bank settlement of the "Hilltop Youth", a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state...

07 Jan 2016
Syria's humanitarian crisis

Syria's humanitarian crisis

Civilians face starvation, army sieges and displacement in Syria's ongoing war.

07 Jan 2016
On death row in San Quentin

On death row in San Quentin

A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.

07 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures