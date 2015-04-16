Putin: Live
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Next Slideshows
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Israel remembers
Israel marks its annual memorial day for the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two.
On the Saudi-Yemen border
Concerns about the border with Yemen have been central to Saudi Arabia's campaign to stop the Houthis.
Boston bombings remembered
Commemorating the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.