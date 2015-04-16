Putin: Live

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in...more

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in Russia marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close