Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 4:32pm BST

Putin: Live

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Russia will not impose penalties against France over its failure to fulfill a 1.2 billion euro contract to supply two Mistral helicopter carriers, Putin said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. Putin accused Washington on Thursday of putting pressure on some world leaders not to attend events in Russia marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R, front) poses for a picture with call center employees after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) attends a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Representatives of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donetsk, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Journalists gather at a media centre as they watch a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) meets with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Women are seen at a bar during a live broadcast nationwide call-in attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol region April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
