Putin returns

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Goublev

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 05, 2012

A participant holds a placard above the crowd during a protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Goublev

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (2nd R) poses for a photograph with rapper Timati (R) during a meeting with his supporters in Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Monday, March 05, 2012

Police form a cordon during an opposition protest in Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition rally in St.Petersburg March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, March 05, 2012

Police detain a participant during an opposition protest in Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Masked participants shout slogans during a protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, March 05, 2012

Opposition supporters gather before a protest demanding fair elections in central Moscow March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin addresses supporters during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool

Monday, March 05, 2012

Supporters of Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin wave flags during a rally in his support in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. Reuters/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin (R) embraces President Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Monday, March 05, 2012

A man takes a picture of a screen showing the preliminary results of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the presidential election at the building of the Central Election Commission in Moscow, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin wipes tears as he addresses supporters during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin has tears in his eyes as he addresses supporters during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin (L, front) and President Dmitry Medvedev (R, front) walk during a rally in Manezhnaya Square near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Monday, March 05, 2012

People stand near screens, which show the preliminary results of the presidential elections, at the campaign headquarters of Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) casts his vote on an electronic ballot box in a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Monday, March 05, 2012

Members of a local electoral commission empty a ballot box at a polling station in the western Russian town of Khislavichi, about 440 km (273 miles) from Moscow, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 05, 2012

Head of a local electoral commission speaks on the phone near a safe box, which contains a notebook connected to a webcam to show a live broadcast from the polling station, in the village of Sliznevo outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, March 05, 2012

A view shows a live broadcast from a Moscow polling station via a webcam in this screen shot taken from www.webvybory2012.ru internet portal March 4, 2012. REUTERS/www.webvybory2012.ru/Handout

Monday, March 05, 2012

Children cast ballots at a polling station during the presidential elections in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov leaves a booth after filling out ballot papers at a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Monday, March 05, 2012

Electoral officials carry a mobile ballot box as they walk in the village of Oktyabrskoye, about 440 km (273 miles) from Moscow, March 4, 2012. Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, March 05, 2012

A man reads through his ballot paper as a group of special forces policeman also prepare to vote at a polling station in Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, March 05, 2012

A seller demonstrates a traditional Matryoshka doll or Russian nesting dolls bearing the faces of presidential candidate and current Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (bottom) and President Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, March 05, 2012

A woman passes by a graffiti displaying Russia's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Moscow, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, March 05, 2012

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speak before a meeting with Security Council members at the Gorki presidential residence outside Moscow March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Monday, March 05, 2012

Workers attach a pre-election poster featuring Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for the United Russia political party, onto an office building in the southern city of Krasnodar in this November 24, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/Files

