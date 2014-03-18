Putin signs Crimea treaty
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov more
People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman cleans the floor near a television screen broadcasting an address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly inside the city mayor's office in Kiev, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. .REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin, March 18, 2014....more
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People watch a television screen for the speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a cafe in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, in Sevastopol, March 18, 2014. The sign reads as "Russian our home". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Staff watch a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a pizza restaurant in Simferopol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
