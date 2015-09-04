Putin the animal lover
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with an Bulgarian shepherd and an Akita Inu in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin holds a cat while inspecting reconstruction of houses for people who suffered from wildfires in the village of Krasnopolye at the Siberian Khakasiya region, Russia, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorized deltaplane while leading them on a migration route at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin holds a Persian leopard during his visit to the Persian Leopard Breeding and Rehabilitation Centre in the Sochi national park near Sochi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin hugs a Bulgarian shepherd dog, after receiving it as a present from Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (not seen) in Sofia, Bulgaria November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a walrus during his visit to the Primorsky Aquarium, on the Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov (2nd L), the head of a Russian research institute for space instrument making Yuri Urlich (L), and the head constructor of a new Russian satellite global positioning system, Evgenny...more
Vladimir Putin touches an octopus as he visits an oceanarium on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ria NovostiMikhail Klimentyev/Pool
Vladimir Putin stands next to a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin feeds a beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky
Vladimir Putin shows a tiger cub to journalists at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow October 9, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool
Vladimir Putin visits the Moskvarium center of oceanography and marine biology at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin visits an agricultural exhibition at Russia's Exhibition Centre in Moscow October 11, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Vladimir Putin stands near reindeer in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Next Slideshows
Surfing Wales
Surfers hit the world's first commercial artificial surfing lake in North Wales.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military, as the first two women soldiers make history by passing the grueling Ranger Course.
Underground Tokyo
Inside the tunnels and passageways beneath Japan's capital.
Postcards from Tehran
Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.