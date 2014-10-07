Edition:
Putin's fans

A vendor sells T-shirts printed with images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a street store in the center of St. Petersburg, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. Putin marks his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Artist Alexey Sergienko (L) paints a heart on a shirt during a presentation of the fashion brand "Homeland", which was held on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 62nd birthday anniversary, in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Russian cartoon artist Daria Chebunina shows a potato displaying the image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a food fair in Krasnoyarsk, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A huge banner depicting U.S. President Barack Obama wearing a T-shirt wishing Russia's President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, hangs on a bridge in Moscow, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/News Agency Ridus

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Actor Mickey Rourke wears a T-shirt with an image depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, as a woman looks on at GUM department store in central Moscow, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A model presents a creation of the fashion brand "Homeland", on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 62nd birthday, in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman's face is silhouetted in front of a poster presenting the fashion brand "Homeland", which was held on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 62nd birthday anniversary, in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman holds up T-shirt with an image depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at GUM department store in central Moscow, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with people as he walks along an embankment at Rosa Khutor resort in Sochi, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Russian woman attending a Russian Red Army Choir performance wears a T-shirt with a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Water Front Theatre in Beirut, Lebanon September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd L, 2nd row) pose for a picture with participants of an international combat sambo tournament after an award ceremony in Sochi, in the early hours of August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man walks past cutting boards, that have been painted with images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at a street store in the center of St. Petersburg, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman holds a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
T-shirts, displaying images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, are on sale at a canteen at Levashovo airbase outside St. Petersburg, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
