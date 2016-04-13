Edition:
Putin's fans

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, knitted with huge wooden needles (R) by artist Natalia Yudina, is seen in a show room during preparations for the Museum Night at Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
1 / 19
A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April 7, 2016. Dozens of photos of Vladimir Putin, from childhood to Russian President, hang on the walls of President Cafe in a working-class area of Krasnoyarsk, a city in eastern Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
2 / 19
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to understand how Putin looks like through touch, according to library employees. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
3 / 19
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a cover of a woman's phone as she takes pictures during celebrations of the Russian national holiday - Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
4 / 19
A man, wearing a T-shirt with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin, poses for a picture while standing next to the 2018 World Cup trophy during a ceremony to present the trophy to the public in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
5 / 19
A vendor sells T-shirts printed with images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a street store in the center of St. Petersburg, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
6 / 19
Sweatshirts bearing an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin wearing sunglasses are displayed on a rack at GUM department store in central Moscow, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
7 / 19
Supporters of Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin wave flags during a supporters rally in central Moscow May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2012
8 / 19
A woman's face is silhouetted in front of a poster presenting the fashion brand "Homeland", which was held on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 62nd birthday anniversary, in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
9 / 19
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a table in the hall of a regional administration building occupied by pro-Russian activists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 17, 2014
10 / 19
An employee shows a ring featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin created by Gleb Krainik for a jewelry line called Putinversteher during the New Russian fashion competition in Moscow, Russia, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
11 / 19
A flag, displaying a portrait of Russia's current Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin, flies during a rally to support Putin near the Kremlin in central Moscow March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2012
12 / 19
Russian cartoon artist Daria Chebunina shows a potato displaying the image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a food fair in Krasnoyarsk, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
13 / 19
A woman holds up T-shirt with an image depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at GUM department store in central Moscow, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
14 / 19
A man walks past cutting boards, that have been painted with images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at a street store in the center of St. Petersburg, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
15 / 19
Artist Alexey Sergienko (L) paints a heart on a shirt during a presentation of the fashion brand "Homeland", which was held on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 62nd birthday anniversary, in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
16 / 19
A woman holds a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during celebrations on the main square of the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
17 / 19
Actor Mickey Rourke (L) wears a T-shirt with an image depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, as a woman looks on at GUM department store in central Moscow, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
18 / 19
A man holds a badge with a portrait of Vladimir Putin during a rally in support his presidential candidacy in St.Petersburg, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2012
19 / 19
