Quake damages historic town

Monday, May 21, 2012

People gather in front of the damaged Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy early on Sunday, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage. The epicentre of the 6.0 magnitude quake, the strongest to hit Italy in three years, was in the plains near Modena in the Emilia-Romagna region of the Po River Valley. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

The Town Hall building on Sant' Agostino near Ferrara is seen damaged after an earthquake May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Destroyed cars are seen in the rubble after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Guardia di Finanza officers stand near a crucifix that fell from a church roof in Crevalcore near Bologna May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand beside the body of a woman after an earthquake in Sant' Agostino near Ferrara May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

People from a hospital for the elderly receive first aid after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man carries his belongings after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

People stand in front of a damaged church after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged church is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A family walks in an emergency tents camp in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged old building is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man checks his mobile phone in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A damaged bell tower is seen in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A woman carries a child as she sits in an emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

An elderly woman talks with a boy in a emergency tent in Finale Emilia May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Giorgio Benvenuti

Monday, May 21, 2012

A view is seen of Delle Rocche castle, damaged after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

