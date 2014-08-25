Quake hits California
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car damaged by bricks falling during an earthquake is seen next to a downtown building in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fallen statue of Bacchus, a Roman god of wine, is seen inside the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People look over a building damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Frames lay in a pile at a framing business damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A vehicle is seen trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Andrew Brooks (C), associate winemaker of Bouchaine Vineyards, surveys fallen wine barrels after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car drives over cracked asphalt along Highway 12 after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fallen olive oil bottles are seen at the Lucero Olive Oil store after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Karl Luchsinger (C) removes a car seat from a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man removes part of a fallen chimney from the roof of a house after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Damage is seen at the U.S. Post Office building after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Doug Oliver (C) and Marcos Torres look at vehicles trapped beneath a collapsed parking structure after a 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man rides a bicycle past a pile of broken glass from Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. T REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man looks at windows broken by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake at the U.S. Post Office in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A worker sweeps out water and debris from the Sala Salon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man dumps a shovel full of broken glass into a bin outside a business damaged by Sunday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Napa, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A wine opener is seen amidst broken wine glasses at the Ceja Vineyards tasting room after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Damage to the Napa County Superior Court building is seen after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman surveys damage done to a downtown building after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Karl Luchsinger (C) surveys the damage on a vehicle crushed by a collapsed parking structure in Napa, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Notting Hill Carnival
Highlights from the annual celebration.
Mending dolls and hearts
Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys.
Homemade Lamborghini
Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.