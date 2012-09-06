Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 7:35pm BST

Quake hits Costa Rica

<p>A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings...more

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A resident of Bella Vista town stands outside the church destroyed by an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. Costa Rica escaped relatively unscathed after a powerful earthquake hit the country, sparking landslides and knocking down buildings without killing anyone. Having briefly sparked tsunami warnings, the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was first thought to have claimed two lives, but the Red Cross later revised its estimate and said just one woman died in the quake when she suffered a heart attack. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
1 / 25
<p>Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Wilmer Sequiera looks at his damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
2 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Sandra Baltodano looks at her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
3 / 25
<p>A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A resident of Bella Vista town holds a statue of Jesus Christ destroyed during an earthquake in Nicoya September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
4 / 25
<p>A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz </p>

A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A woman walks past fallen roof tiles in a small shopping center in downtown Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Close
5 / 25
<p>A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A priest looks at damages of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
6 / 25
<p>Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Damage to the walls of Hospital Monsenor Sanabria are seen following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
7 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her house damage by an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
8 / 25
<p>A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A clock is seen among debris inside of the Municipal building after an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
9 / 25
<p>A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A woman talks on her mobile phone after being evacuated from a building following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
10 / 25
<p>A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A motorcyclist passes in front of a landslide following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
11 / 25
<p>Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Sandra Baltodano walks next to her damaged house following an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
13 / 25
<p>Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Nurses receive instructions after being evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
14 / 25
<p>Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Maritza Billarreal sits outside her damaged house after an earthquake in Nosara, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 25
<p>People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

People look at damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
16 / 25
<p>Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz </p>

Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Residents look upon the ruins of the Bellavista Catholic Church in Bellavista after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, in the mountains of Nandayure, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Close
17 / 25
<p>A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man collects debris from the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
18 / 25
<p>A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man walks next to debris caused by an earthquake, inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
20 / 25
<p>People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

People gathered in front of the Supreme Court talk on their mobile phones after being evacuated from buildings following an earthquake in San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
21 / 25
<p>A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man walks next to debris caused by earthquake inside the Municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
22 / 25
<p>A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A man looks at damage caused by an earthquake inside a municipal building in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
23 / 25
<p>A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A patient is evacuated from Hospital Monsenor Sanabria following an earthquake in Puntarenas, the north of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
24 / 25
<p>Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Damage to the front wall of the Colonial Church of Nicoya, is seen following an earthquake in Nicoya, northwest of San Jose, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Faces of the Afghan Army

Faces of the Afghan Army

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick