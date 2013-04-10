Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 10, 2013

Quake hits Iran

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Survivors are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Survivors are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Survivors are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Earthquake survivors gather around a fire in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Earthquake survivors gather around a fire in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Earthquake survivors gather around a fire in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Earthquake survivors sit near damaged houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Earthquake survivors sit near damaged houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Earthquake survivors sit near damaged houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

A man stands near houses damaged in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

A man stands near houses damaged in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A man stands near houses damaged in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA

A room inside a damaged house is seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

A room inside a damaged house is seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

A room inside a damaged house is seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Survivors gather outside their home in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Survivors gather outside their home in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Survivors gather outside their home in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Damaged houses are seen in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Survivors sleep outside their houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Survivors sleep outside their houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

Wednesday, April 10, 2013

Survivors sleep outside their houses in the earthquake stricken town of Bushehr in Iran, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Salehinia/ISNA

