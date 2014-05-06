Edition:
Quake hits northern Thailand

<p>A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

<p>A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

