Pictures | Wed Sep 25, 2013 | 3:00pm BST

Quake hits Pakistan

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

Wednesday, September 25, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

