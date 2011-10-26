Edition:
United Kingdom

Quake rocks Turkey

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
1 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the earthquake, reacts as she sits on the spot of her collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the earthquake, reacts as she sits on the spot of her collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
2 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A relative of a prisoner reacts as she waits in front of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
3 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after the earthquake struck. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
5 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Earthquake survivor Gozde Bahar is carried to an ambulance by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. Emergency workers rescued the 27-year old woman alive from a collapsed building nearly three days after the earthquake. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Earthquake survivor Gozde Bahar is carried to an ambulance by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. Emergency workers rescued the 27-year old woman alive from a collapsed building nearly three days after the earthquake. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A boy mourns as he stands next to a grave of his relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A boy mourns as he stands next to a grave of his relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
7 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, collects belongings from a collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
9 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A woman mourns as she stands next to a grave of her relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A woman mourns as she stands next to a grave of her relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
10 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A Turkish policeman helps a woman to walk past a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A Turkish policeman helps a woman to walk past a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
12 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers rescue people trapped under debris after an earthquake in a village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Ihsan Ozturk /Anadolu Agency

Close
13 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Caner Ozkan

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Caner Ozkan

Close
14 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Soldiers stand near rescue workers working to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Soldiers stand near rescue workers working to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A Turkish woman looks for her belongings in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A Turkish woman looks for her belongings in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A young girl looks on as she sits next to the grave of her relative that was killed during an earthquake, at a cemetery in Ercis, Turkey October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A young girl looks on as she sits next to the grave of her relative that was killed during an earthquake, at a cemetery in Ercis, Turkey October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
17 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Members of Turkish Red crescent search for bodies of victims under the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Members of Turkish Red crescent search for bodies of victims under the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Ercis, Turkey October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
18 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Men squat at a cemetery while attending the funeral of a man, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Men squat at a cemetery while attending the funeral of a man, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
19 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Yunus, a 13-year-old earthquake survivor with a hand of a victim on his shoulder, waits to be rescued from under a collapsed building by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers search for survivors trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
22 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A survivor is carried to the ambulance after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A survivor is carried to the ambulance after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Close
23 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Bodies of earthquake victims lie under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Bodies of earthquake victims lie under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
24 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A man searches for his relatives under a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A man searches for his relatives under a collapsed building after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
25 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
26 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

An earthquake survivor is carried out by rescue workers from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
27 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers try to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Tabanli village near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Abdurrahman Antakyali/Anadolu Agency

Close
28 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
29 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
30 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Emergency service workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
31 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A man receives serum as he waits to be rescued under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A man receives serum as he waits to be rescued under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, late October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
32 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A rescue worker carries a boy to an ambulance after his team found him alive in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Turkey

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A rescue worker carries a boy to an ambulance after his team found him alive in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Turkey

Close
33 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Rescue workers work to save people trapped under debris after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, early October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
34 / 35
Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Earthquake survivors look on during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, October 26, 2011

Earthquake survivors look on during the rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
35 / 35

Quake rocks Turkey

Quake rocks Turkey Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Clashes in Oakland

Clashes in Oakland
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »