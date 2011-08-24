Quake shakes East Coast
Joe Alonso, Chief Mason at Washington's National Cathedral, attempts to piece together the fallen pieces from a stone spire that collapsed during an earthquake, August 24, 2011. A 5.8 magnitude quake rattled the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, sending tremors as far as Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital and sending scared office workers into the streets. Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals...more
Joe Alonso, Chief Mason at Washington's National Cathedral, attempts to piece together the fallen pieces from a stone spire that collapsed during an earthquake, August 24, 2011. A 5.8 magnitude quake rattled the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, sending tremors as far as Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital and sending scared office workers into the streets. Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals and memorial services for many U.S. presidents, suffered damage with three spires in the central tower breaking off. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A damaged stone angel is pictured on the roof of the main tower of Washington's National Cathedral after an earthquake August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Joe Alonso, Chief Mason at Washington's National Cathedral, attempts to piece together the fallen pieces from a stone spire that collapsed during an earthquake August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Washington Monument is seen in central Washington, photographed from the damaged main tower of Washington's National Cathedral after an earthquake August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Evacuated workers gather outside of buildings in New York, following a 5.9 magnitude quake that struck the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Court workers try to contact loved ones outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse after evacuating in New York when an earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Evacuated office building workers take refuge in a downtown Washington park August 23, 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Workers evacuate the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York after an earthquake strikes the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People stand outside the World Bank headquarters building in Washington as they evacuated after an earthquake which struck the east coast of the United States August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A police officer orders evacuated workers to get away from the U.S. Department of Agriculture building in downtown Washington for their safety after an earthquake shook the Washington area August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
A worker at a Pentagon City shopping mall speaks on a cell phone August 23. 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman is transported by Washington DC first responders in Washington August 23, 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Uniformed U.S. Secret Service Police officers guard Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House that has been cleared of foot-traffic following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast on August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Civilians and members of the U.S. military are pictured outside the Pentagon following an earthquake along the eastern United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Uniformed U.S. Secret Service Police officers clear a path for an ambulance arriving to aid near the White House following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Employees of Inter-American Development Bank gather around in the median of New York Avenue in Washington August 23, 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast. Pictured L-R: James Desrosiers, Victoria Marquez Mees, Ana Nunez Sanchez and Ines Elisa Clavier. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
People stand outside the World Bank headquarters building in Washington as they evacuated after an earthquake which struck the east coast of the United States August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Washington DC first responders speed through an intersection in Washington following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
People stand outside the World Bank headquarters building in Washington after evacuating following an earthquake, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Police close Pennsylvania Avenue after the White House has been evacuated after an earthquake which struck the east coast of the United States, in Washington August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
