Quakes hit Guatemala

Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Soldiers walk with shovels in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. Four earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 2 1/2 hours, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. The epicenters of the quakes were near Cuilapa and the largest one had a depth of 25 miles (40 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A girl runs in an area damaged after an earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People stand outside buildings evacuated during tremors in Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People evacuate a government building during earthquakes in Guatemala City September 19, 2011. REUTERS/William Gularte

An elderly woman covers her head with her jacket as it rains while taking refuge in a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A family seeking refuge gathers around a tent at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Soldiers stand guard at the entrance of a stadium being used as a shelter for people displaced by the earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A patient eats after he was relocated near the exit at a hospital in Cuilapa, in preparation for evacuation during aftershocks after earthquakes struck the region September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Firefighters carry the body of a woman who died when her house collapsed during an earthquake in Las Animas on the outskirts of Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman receives food from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) in a stadium being used as a shelter for people displaced by the earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Refugees take cover from the rain under an improvised shelter at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A patient is relocated near the exit at a hospital in Cuilapa, in preparation for evacuation during aftershocks after earthquakes struck the region September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman reacts after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Refugees arrive at a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man is taken to hospital by paramedics after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man walks in front of a damaged house after an earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011.REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Refugees rest in the stadium of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A family rests in the stadium of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Refugees rest in the Mormon Church of Cuilapa, converted into a temporary shelter for people displaced by earthquakes, in Cuilapa September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

