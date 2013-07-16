Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 16, 2013 | 5:55pm BST

Quebec explosion aftermath

<p>An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantic, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a door in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened today, in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

<p>First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, July 16, 2013

