Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2013 | 2:25am BST

Quebec train explosion

<p>A firefighter stands close to the remains of a train wreckage in Lac Megantic July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A police officer walks amongst axle gear in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in front of a drugstore in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A police officer walks amongst axle gear in Lac Megantic, Quebec July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>The burnt facade of Ariko restaurant is pictured near the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A man console his friend at the Polyvanlente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>The remains of a burnt train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>An oil spill from the train wreck flows into lake Megantic at Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Workers and firefighters work on the remains of downtown Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A layer of crude oil lies on the surface of La Chaudiere River as it flows from the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Firefighters work at the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Residents and people from nearby towns gather at a lookout point to see the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Firefighters walk past a burnt out vehicle near the train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A woman comforts her friend while they sit on the grass at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Melted siding on a home is seen near the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A firefighter works on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A woman kisses a child on the head while waiting outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>People sit outside at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Firefighters work on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A burnt out vehicle sits near the wreckage of a train car after a train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A firefighter works at the site of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. Canadian police expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so far, a spokesman said on Saturday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. Canadian police expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so far, a spokesman said on Saturday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A firefighter walks past the remains of buildings after a train explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A firefighter walks past a burning train wagon at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

<p>Smoke billows from a fire at the site of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec in this July 6, 2013 aerial handout photo. REUTERS/Surete du Quebec/Handout</p>

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

