Pictures | Wed May 1, 2013

Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

<p>Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

<p>The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool</p>

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

<p>Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

<p>People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

<p>Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

<p>A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

<p>People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool</p>

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

<p>Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

<p>European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

<p>People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL</p>

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL

<p>Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

<p>Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

<p>Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

<p>Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

