Queen Elizabeth's toys
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an...more
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an exhibition "Royal Childhood", during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace July 26 - September 28. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Royal Collection Trust worker poses with a pink tea set belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Royal Collection Trust worker poses with a pink tea set belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls and a wicker toy pram belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls and a wicker toy pram belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A set of knock-em-down nine-pins belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A set of knock-em-down nine-pins belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a Parisian doll belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a Parisian doll belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
The art of Ai Weiwei
Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
Ruins of war
Among the casualties of Syria's long civil war are the ancient region's many historic sites.
Deadline for Obamacare
Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.
Relics of the Boston Marathon
Archivists have processed thousands of sneakers, T-shirts and letters - the mementos left at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.