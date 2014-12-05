Edition:
Queen Fabiola of Belgium: 1928-2014

Belgium's Queen Fabiola poses with jury members of the Queen Elisabeth music competition at the Laeken castle in Brussels May 28, 2013.

Belgium's Queen Fabiola (R) watches Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde as they arrive for a Te Deum mass celebrating the 20th anniversary of the reign of Belgium's King Albert II, the Belgian National Day, King Albert's abdication and the inauguration of his successor King Philippe, at St Gudule Cathedral in Brussels July 21, 2013.

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2013
Queen Fabiola of Belgium attends the prize-giving ceremony of the International Queen Elisabeth Music contest for violin in Waterloo, near Brussels, June 2, 2009.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2009
Queen Fabiola of Belgium gets a kiss from a little girl in the crowd waiting outside the Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels at the end of a Te Deum marking King's Day November 15, 1996.

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Belgium's Queen Fabiola attends a mass in memory of former members of the royal family at Notre Dame de Laeken church in Brussels February 16, 2012.

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
Belgium's Queen Fabiola holds up an apple after the traditional military parade on National Day in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2009.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2009
Belgium's Queen Fabiola leaves a Te Deum mass on the occasion of King's Day at the Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels November 15, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
Belgium's Queen Dowager Fabiola kisses Pope's John Paul II hand at the end of a beatification ceremony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 3, 2004.

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Belgian Queen Fabiola greets well wishers as she leaves the 'Te Deum' mass at Saint Gudule Cathedral in Brussels November 15, 2004 in honour of King's Day.

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Belgium's Princess Mathilde (L) and Queen Fabiola arrive for a Christmas concert at the Royal Palace of Brussels December 16, 2009.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2009
Belgium's Queen Fabiola (C) blows out candles on her birthday cake beside King Albert II (L) during her 80th birthday party at Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels June 3, 2008.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2008
Belgium's Queen Fabiola walks past a portrait of her late husband Baudouin I during a ceremony on the occasion of King's Day at Parliament in Brussels November 15, 2008.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2008
Belgian Queen Fabiola (L) receives flowers as she leaves Laeken's Notre-Dame cathedral in Brussels February 17, 2000, at the end of a remembrance service for deceased members of the Belgian Royal family.

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
The body of King Baudouin is carried from the palace August 7, 1993 followed by the Royal Family (l to r) Grand Duchess Josephine Charlotte, Queen Fabiola, Prince Albert Princess Paola and Prince Philippe

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
