Queen meets ex-IRA chief
People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
People take photographs from a rooftop as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave as they arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave as they arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Schoolchildren wave union flags as they wait for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Schoolchildren wave union flags as they wait for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to arrive for a service of thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth waves after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth waves after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson (C) and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (L) wait to meet Queen Elizabeth at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul...more
Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson (C) and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness (L) wait to meet Queen Elizabeth at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. Queen Elizabeth shook the hand of former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander McGuinness for the first time on Wednesday, drawing a line under a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of soldiers and civilians, including that of her cousin. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool
Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool
Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, watched by first minister Peter Robinson (C) at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Faith/pool
Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Armed police officers keep watch from the roof of the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Armed police officers keep watch from the roof of the Lyric theatre in Belfast June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past graffitti painted on a wall in a nationalist area of north Belfast during Queen Elizabeth's two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past graffitti painted on a wall in a nationalist area of north Belfast during Queen Elizabeth's two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth accepts flowers from members of the public after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth accepts flowers from members of the public after she attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Schoolchildren waves flags as they await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth to a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Schoolchildren waves flags as they await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth to a Service of Thanksgiving at Saint Macartin's Cathedral in Ennniskillen, Northern Ireland June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Queen Elizabeth waves to members of the public as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth waves to members of the public as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the public wait to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the public wait to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Queen Elizabeth waves as she leaves the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on the first day of a two day tour of Northern Ireland, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton