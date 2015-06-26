Queen visits concentration camp
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk past mass graves in front of the Jewish monument in the grounds of the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen, Germany June 26, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets survivor Anita Lasker (R) during a visit to the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through the grounds of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk with memorial director Jens-Christian Wagner (L) during a visit to the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip lay a wreath in front of the inscription wall during a visit to the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stand with memorial director Jens-Christian Wagner (C) next to the Jewish Monument during a visit to the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks with Bernard Levy (L-R), Doreen Levy, Capt. Eric Brown und Anita Lasker-Wallfisch during a visit to the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk though the site of the former Nazi German prisoner of war and concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk to memorial director Jens-Christian Wagner (C) during a visit to the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Stratenschulte/Pool
