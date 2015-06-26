Queen visits concentration camp

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk past mass graves in front of the Jewish monument in the grounds of the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen, Germany June 26, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh...more

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk past mass graves in front of the Jewish monument in the grounds of the site of the former Nazi German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen, Germany June 26, 2015. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are on a three day state visit to Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close