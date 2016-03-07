Quiet on the Syrian front
A rebel fighter sits on a look-out point with his weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade keep warm by a fire with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter drinks tea while resting in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Female fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria use a tablet in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rebel fighter sleeps with his weapon in a trench in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' clean their weapons in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter sits near a weapon in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' sit on a look-out point in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade sit on a look-out point with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter rests in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' rest in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade rest with their weapons in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters milk a sheep in Al-Lataminah village, northern Hama countryside. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Desperation on the border
Some 30,000 migrants are now trapped in Greece, waiting for Macedonia to reopen its border so they can head to Germany.
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
Almost human
Humanoid robots that walk, talk, and eerily resemble real people.
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016
Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.