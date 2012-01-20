Edition:
Race across the Alps

Friday, January 20, 2012

Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Musher Salva Luque of Spain competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Musher Jimmy Pettterson of Sweden competes with his dogs during the ninth and final stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dogs wait for the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Miloslav Mikolasek of the Czech Republic checks his dogs before the start of the second part of the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs compete during the ninth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race at the Polar Base in Mont-Cenis January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs (bottom C) compete in the woods during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Aussois January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A dog jumps before the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs wait for the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs start the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and dogs compete through the village of L'Ecot during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss musher Marc Tercier competes with other mushers during the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs compete during the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race near Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs run through the village of Bonneval-sur-Arc during the eighth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dogs run during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss musher Marc Tercier overtakes Antoine Lemoine of France (L) during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dogs fight before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs run next to the Mont-Cenis Lake during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher prepares food for his dogs before the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A view of mushers prepare their dogs at the Polar Base at sunrise before the second part of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Mont-Cenis January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs climb the Mont-Cenis Path during the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Mont-Cenis January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A dog barks before the start of the seventh stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

French musher Dominique Frafil and his dogs run after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

French musher Aurelien Berbesson takes a dog out of his van before the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher and his dogs run for the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A musher waves to the crowd after the start of the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Lanslebourg January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

