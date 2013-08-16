Race around Siena
Porto Alabe, a horse belonging to jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost...more
Porto Alabe, a horse belonging to jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Morosita Prima, a horse belonging to jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" out from his stall before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini more
Morosita Prima, a horse belonging to jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" out from his stall before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Naike, a horse belonging to jockey Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco", prior to the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Naike, a horse belonging to jockey Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco", prior to the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Phalena, a horse belonging to jockey Silvano Mulas of the Chiocciola (Snail) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" after the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Phalena, a horse belonging to jockey Silvano Mulas of the Chiocciola (Snail) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" after the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Horses are led by the "Barbarescos" of each parish at the end of the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Horses are led by the "Barbarescos" of each parish at the end of the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Alessio Migheli (R) of the Torre (Tower) parish leads the pack during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Alessio Migheli (R) of the Torre (Tower) parish leads the pack during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish competes during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish competes during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Sebastiano Murtas (R) of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish leads ahead of Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Sebastiano Murtas (R) of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish leads ahead of Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The parish priest blesses Morosita Prima, the horse of the Onda (Wave) parish, in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The parish priest blesses Morosita Prima, the horse of the Onda (Wave) parish, in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of the Onda (Wave) parish prepares for the parade before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of the Onda (Wave) parish prepares for the parade before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (top) of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates with Onda supporters after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (top) of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates with Onda supporters after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Jonathan Bartoletti (R) of the Lupa (Wolf) parish leads ahead of Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish (2nd R), Francesco Caria of the Oca (Goose) parish and Luigi Bruschelli (L) of the Nicchio (Shell) parish during the Palio of...more
Jockey Jonathan Bartoletti (R) of the Lupa (Wolf) parish leads ahead of Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish (2nd R), Francesco Caria of the Oca (Goose) parish and Luigi Bruschelli (L) of the Nicchio (Shell) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (R) of the Onda (Wave) parish leads ahead of jockey Jonathan Bartoletti of the Lupa (Wolf) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (R) of the Onda (Wave) parish leads ahead of jockey Jonathan Bartoletti of the Lupa (Wolf) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Polonski, a horse belonging to jockey Alessio Migheli of the Torre (Tower) parish, arrives for the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Polonski, a horse belonging to jockey Alessio Migheli of the Torre (Tower) parish, arrives for the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Animals escaping floods
How animals escape rising flood waters.
Fainting in formation
When soldiers at attention pass out.
Living as a Muslim in Paris
France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.
Creative coffins
From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.