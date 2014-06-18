Racehorses and inmates
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, gets a drink of water from a hose on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm in Wallkill, New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
James Murphy, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, drives a tractor on a prison farm, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A prison guard stands with Ross Locascio (L)and inmate Scott Coyle at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, stands with a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign for the Retired Thoroughbred Foundation is seen inside a barn at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, pets a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Retired thoroughbreds walk on a prison farm at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
John Cook, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, bales hay on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ross Locascio, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, grooms a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Scott Coyle, an inmate at the State of New York Wallkill Correctional Facility, opens a gate for a retired thoroughbred on a prison farm June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
