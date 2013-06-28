Radio-controlled Superman
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that makes people and objects into flying radio-controlled...more
A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that makes people and objects into flying radio-controlled planes for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ed Hanley (C), with business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (L) at the controls, launches their radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Designer Otto Dieffenbach flies his radio-controlled plane Ms. Emerson in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ed Hanley, with his business partner and designer Otto Dieffenbach (not seen) at the controls, launches their Ms. Emerson figure plane in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ed Hanley carries two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes to a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Superman plane is flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Designer Otto Dieffenbach loads his vehicle with radio-controlled planes including one in the form of Superman after a morning of successful test flights in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Designer Otto Dieffenbach holds two prototypes of radio-controlled superhero character planes at a test flight area in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Ironman plane is flown past the moon by designer Otto Dieffenbach during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled Superman plane has a new battery placed inside his head as designer Otto Dieffenbach prepares for a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
