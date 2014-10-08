Radio-controlled witch
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight through the sky in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
