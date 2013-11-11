Radio Israel
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013.
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based station that started broadcasting in 1950, and Galgalatz, a popular music station marking its 20th anniversary. The stations mostly employ soldiers who work alongside civilian presenters, including leading names in Israeli broadcasting. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speak on the telephones as they produce a show at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, look at a computer screen in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, looks for CDs as she edits music at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, work in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, stands at the entrance to the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, prepare material for a radio show at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, sits in front of a computer as she edits music at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, are seen through a window while producing a show at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, sits in front of a computer as prepares jingles in a recording room at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, produce a radio show at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier (L) from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, edits sound bites for a radio show at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
