Radioactive Fukushima
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February...more
Big black plastic bags containing irradiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture February 22, 2015. Few...more
A fishing boat washed up by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen in front of cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks to where his house, which was washed away by massive waves, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, offers prayers for his family in front of a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home land inside the exclusion zone...more
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, poses with portraits of his daughter Yuna as he organizes his family's personal belongings, washed by the tsunami, at a temple near his home land inside the...more
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, checks radiation levels among debris from the March 11, 2011 tsunami near his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's...more
Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant...more
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima...more
A decontamination worker removes radiated soil and leaves from a bamboo forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's...more
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, work on big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
Men wearing radiation protective masks work in front of big black plastic bags containing radiated grass from the decontamination operation as cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power...more
A worker uses a high pressure water washing machine during a radioactive decontamination at a private residence in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant...more
Workers move big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima...more
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power...more
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks in the spot where his house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power...more
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks at a temple, damaged by March 11, 2011 earthquake near his home land where Japan is trying to build a radioactive waste facility inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
A monument and a stone statue of Jizo (R) for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in...more
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, and her husband Akira (R), 79, who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, talk at their house in a temporary...more
People who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, attend a town hall meeting as Toshitsuna Watanabe (top), Mayor of Okuma town...more
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, who was evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, cries as she attends a town hall meeting with the town officials at a...more
A woman is seen at a temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in...more
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen in front of downtown...more
Next Slideshows
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
The road to Selma
Scenes from the civil rights movement.
The disappearance of MH370
A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.