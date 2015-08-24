Radom Air Show
Spanish Patrulla Aguila (C-101), aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force, performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Woman plays on a trampoline with ropes during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Airplanes from Royal Jordanian Falcons perform during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A soldier from a military base in Wegorzewo smiles as she attends an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Italian Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Aeronautica Militare (Air Force) performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Spectators watch an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Two airplanes from Poland's Zelazny acrobatic team form a heart-shaped vapor trail during a performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Spectators attend an airplane performance at the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Polish Air Force MiG-29 pilot Adrian Rojek performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People walk at the static plane exhibition during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Two airplanes from Poland's Orlik team perform during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Italian Frecce Tricolori, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Aeronautica Militare (Air Force) performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's military airplanes perform an attack simulation during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Belgium F-16 aircraft performs during the Radom Air Show at an airport in Radom, Poland August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
