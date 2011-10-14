Edition:
"Rage" against Wall Street

Friday, October 14, 2011

A New York Police Department officer arrests a member of the Occupy Wall St. movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march down Wall Street during a protest in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement sleep in their campsites in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps beside a sign reading, "Class War Ahead", in New York's Zuccotti Park October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street protester scrapes paint that has dripped onto the concrete in New York's Zuccotti Park ahead of an eviction notice issued by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall St. movement marches through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

New York Police Department officers arrest members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as they march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall St. embrace while awaiting news on whether or not Zuccotti Park will be cleaned on Friday near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator stands near cleaning supplies in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, October 14, 2011

New York Police Department officers on motor scooters confront members of the Occupy Wall Street movement during a march through the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Occupy Wall Street protesters march in New York after learning that they will not be evicted from Zuccotti Park temporarily for cleaning October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 14, 2011

Organized labor and Occupy Boston protesters march to a Verizon store in Boston, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march outside the Chicago Board of Trade during Take Back our Jobs rally in Chicago October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement holds a broom over her head in Zuccotti Park, near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Painters Julia B. (L) and Tony Parilla spray slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto shirts, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Chris Phillips of the Occupy Wall Street movement chants slogans against the financial industry, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Men dressed in suits walk past members of the Occupy Wall Street movement as sleeping materials hang on a clothes line in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Protesters point their fingers and shout "Shame!" during a demonstration against foreclosures at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Washington, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

Painter Julia B. sprays slogans supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement onto a shirt, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ashlie Smith, holds a flag aloft while protesting in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement screams while drumming in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A counter showing the numbers of online support that the Occupy Wall Street movement has garnered, is reflected in the glasses of a man in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement take part in a protest march through the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Demonstrators picket outside the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, October 14, 2011

Demonstrators sit by the entrance to the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in protest against Wall Street, in San Francisco, California October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator marches around the Chase banking offices near Wall Street in New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Boston movement holds a sign outside their encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement, Brett Hansen, sweeps near an American flag that has corporate logos substituted for the stars in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement shows his sign as he protests on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign as he demonstrates in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement holds a sign aloft while demonstrating outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Michael Kink, executive director for the Strong Economy for All coalition, shouts outside the home of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during an Occupy Wall St march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement hold a sign while demonstrating on Park Avenue during a march through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement protest on 5th Avenue while marching through the upper east side of New York October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A man meditates outside the Occupy Boston encampment in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 14, 2011

Occupy Boston protestors stand on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" march during a protest down Michigan Ave in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago", dressed as Robin Hood, paddle kayaks down the Chicago River during a protest in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Friday, October 14, 2011

Police arrest members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Friday, October 14, 2011

Members of a coalition called "Stand up Chicago" raise their fist during a protest outside the Art Institute in Chicago October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Friday, October 14, 2011

People sign a huge copy of U.S. Constitution at an "Occupation of Washington" march camp in Washington, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

A sign is seen on a tent at the Occupy D.C camp in Washington October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

A man holds an umbrella reading as demonstrators take part in the Occupy DC protest in Washington, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 14, 2011

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 14, 2011

Protesters wave their hands to signify clapping during an "Occupy Wall Street" general assembly in New York's Washington Square October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator holds up a sign in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, October 14, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street protester marches up Broadway in New York City, October 5, 2011. Protesters, who have staged demonstrations about the power of the financial industry and other issues, and who have camped in Zuccotti Park near Wall street for nearly three weeks, were joined by hundreds of Union members in a march and demonstration through lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 14, 2011

A woman and her child take part in an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in Foley Square in New York City, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 14, 2011

A woman is arrested after occupying a Bank of America branch during a "Make Wall Street Banks Pay" protest march in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A couple kisses during a march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Protesters march in support of the New York Occupy Wall Street protests in Los Angeles, California October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 14, 2011

A demonstrator holds play money while dressed as a "corporate zombie" as he walks with others taking part in an Occupy Wall Street protest in lower Manhattan in New York, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, October 14, 2011

Demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street campaign hold signs aloft as a protest march enters the courtyard near the New York Police Department headquarters in New York September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, October 14, 2011

Police square off against protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge during an Occupy Wall Street march in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, October 14, 2011

Kristina St. George holds aloft a protest sign in Zucotti Park during a demonstration by the Occupy Wall Street campaign near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

