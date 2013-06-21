Rage in Brazil
A riot policeman fires his weapon while confronting stone-throwing demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ney Macondes
Police protect themselves against stone-throwing demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ney Macondes
A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator tries to stop the riot police during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Protesters try to build barricades as they clash with law enforcement troops during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man stands between bonfires lit by demonstrators as they clashed with police during an anti-government protest in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Luciana Whitaker
A police officer fires pepper spray at a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head during a demonstration in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take over one side of the Rodovia Dutra, one of the country's main highways, during a protest in Sao Jose dos Campos, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Demonstrators protest against the Confederations Cup and President Dilma Rousseff's government, in front of the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gustavo Froner
A demonstrator who claims to have been attacked by another demonstrator walks away from the crowd during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Sao Paulo, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
A demonstrator chases vandals (unseen) during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife City June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Law enforcement troops take cover behind their shields as protesters throw stones during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers stand in a line across a road facing demonstrators during a protest by students, and members of the "Free Pass" movement, to demand improvements be made to the public transport system, at the bus station in the centre of Brasilia, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Students, and members of the "Free Pass" movement, take part in a protest demanding improvements be made to the public transport system, at the bus station in the centre of Brasilia, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man holding a Brazilian national flag stands in front of a bus during a protest demanding improvements be made to the public transport system, at the bus station in the centre of Brasilia, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators face off against riot police near the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators tear down a traffic light during clashes with riot police near the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Members of Brazilian law enforcement chase demonstrators during protests ahead of the Confederations Cup match between Brazil and Mexico outside the stadium of Fortaleza, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Demonstrators stand ready to confront riot police during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
A demonstrator jumps over trash set afire during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Riot policemen advance on demonstrators during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Demonstrators destroy automatic teller machines in a bank after protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Demonstrators stand around a van belonging to the TV Record television station after it was destroyed in protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Demonstrators run past burning garbage during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Demonstrators climb up the entrance gates of City Hall as part of protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Demonstrators gather in the Praca da Se as part of protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Riot police face off against demonstrators during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Demonstrators gather in the Praca da Se as part of protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
An injured demonstrator sits in a police van after he was arrested during a protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A car burns during a protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Demonstrators protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff outside the National Congress in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Passengers ride a bus that was attacked by demonstrators during one of the many protests around Brazil's major cities in Porto Alegre, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gustavo Vara
A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators protesting against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff outside the national congress in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police uses a baton to control demonstrators as they protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff outside the national congress in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators try to enter a building during a protest in downtown Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A bus driver looks at demonstrators during one of the many protests around Brazil's major cities in Sao Paulo, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators build a bonfire to impede the arrival of the police during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Porto Alegre, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gustavo Vara
Demonstrators build a bonfire to impede the arrival of the police during one of the many protests around Brazil's major cities in Porto Alegre, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gustavo Vara
A demonstrator attacks a public bus during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Porto Alegre, June 17, 2013.REUTERS/Gustavo Vara
Demonstrators join hands as they protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff outside the national congress in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
