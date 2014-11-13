Rage over missing students

A fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, Mexico, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests...more

A fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, Mexico, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests against the killing of the 43 Ayotzinapa trainee teachers after the government said corrupt police in league with a local drug gang abducted and apparently murdered the students.

