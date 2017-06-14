Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 14, 2017 | 1:00am BST

Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 9
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 9
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 9
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 9
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Riot police block anti-LGBT protesters during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 9
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An LGBT activist is seen before the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 as servicemen of the National Guard stand guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 9
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Anti-LGBT protesters take part in a rally during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Children in flight from western Mosul

Children in flight from western Mosul

Next Slideshows

Children in flight from western Mosul

Children in flight from western Mosul

Children flee in the arms of loved ones as the assault bears down on Islamic State's last remaining enclave in Mosul.

13 Jun 2017
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

The seizure of Marawi by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear Islamic State is trying to establish a...

13 Jun 2017
Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp

A woman and a child die and hundreds fall ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning at a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul, officials...

13 Jun 2017
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...

13 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast