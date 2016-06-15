Edition:
Rainbow lights for Orlando

Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris, France
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Beck Diefenbach
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
People attend a candlelight vigil at City Hall in San Francisco, California, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
The Helmsley Building is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Stringer .
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit in rainbow colors in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Sam Mooy/via REUTERS

Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
The spire of One World Trade Center is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Phil Noble
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Gretchen Ertl
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Boston's City Hall is lit in the colors of the pride flag in Boston, Massachusetts, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Stringer .
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Sydney's Town Hall is illuminated pink in memory of the victims in Sydney, Australia, June 13, 2016. AAP/Paul Miller/via REUTERS

Edgard Garrido
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Mexico's Foreign Affairs building is illuminated in Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
Madison Square Garden is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
City Hall is lit in rainbow colors in Manhattan, New York, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Eric Gaillard
NICE, France
A picture which reads "We Stand With Orlando" is projected on the castle hill in Nice, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Phil Noble
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM
St Georges Hall is illuminated with a rainbow flag in Liverpool, northern England, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

