Raising the Costa Concordia
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
