Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 23, 2014 | 7:45pm BST

Raising the Costa Concordia

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 24
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A woman takes a picture as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
2 / 24
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Tugboats drag cruise liner Costa Concordia after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is dragged by tugboats after leaving Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Giampiero Sposito
Close
4 / 24
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People watch the cruise liner Costa Concordia moving anticlockwise during the refloat operation maneuvers at Giglio Island July 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 24
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Black smoke comes out from the back of the Costa Concordia cruise liner during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 24
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is pictured as it emerges during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
7 / 24
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The sign of cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen before the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 24
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People sunbathe as the Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloating operation at Giglio harbour July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
9 / 24
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection

An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
An aerial view of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is photographed from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Italian Civil Protection
Close
10 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 24
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Letters on the cruise liner Costa Concordia are seen at Giglio harbor, ahead of the liner being towed away to be destroyed at the port of Genoa, at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor ahead of it being towed away July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 24
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The rear of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is pictured at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 24
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A tugboat is seen in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 24
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is surrounded by tugboats during a refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
18 / 24
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Tourists take a pictures from a ferry boat of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia as they arrive outside Giglio harbor July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
19 / 24
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People dive in front of the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
20 / 24
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A boat passes next to the cruise liner Costa Concordia at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 24
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A damaged part of the cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
23 / 24
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at Giglio harbor, Giglio Island July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Waiting to die at Salvation House

Waiting to die at Salvation House

Next Slideshows

Waiting to die at Salvation House

Waiting to die at Salvation House

The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...

23 Jul 2014
China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

22 Jul 2014
Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.

22 Jul 2014
Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.

22 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures