Rally for education
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators march along Whitehall as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators walk in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Two demonstrators are led away by police officers during a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators shout as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators stand in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament during a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators pass the Houses of Parliament as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators pass Downing Street as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
Demonstrators pass the Houses of Parliament as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.
