Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 5:10pm GMT

Rally for education

Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators march along Whitehall as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators walk in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Two demonstrators are led away by police officers during a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators shout as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators stand in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament during a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators pass the Houses of Parliament as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators pass Downing Street as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators are confronted by police officers as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators pass the Houses of Parliament as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
